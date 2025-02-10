Australian homelessness services report surge in demand for assistance

Sydney, Feb 10 Australia's homelessness services have reported a major surge in demand for assistance amid the country's housing crisis.

According to a survey conducted by NGO Everybody's Home, 87 per cent of Australia's frontline homeless support organisations experienced a major increase in their workload in December and January compared to previous years.

Among the organisations that were surveyed, 98 per cent reported increased workloads last year and said they expect demand to continue rising in 2025.

Two-thirds of organisations said they have been unable to provide long-term housing solutions for clients, 71.7 per cent reported increased waitlists and half said they have fewer resources per client than a year ago.

Everybody's Home spokesperson Maiy Azize said that the organisations reported "the worst summer on record" as high rental prices and the rising cost of living continue to impact Australians.

"The services at the coalface of Australia's housing crisis are at breaking point. They can barely keep up with the rising number of people facing housing stress and homelessness," Azize said in a statement on Monday.

A separate report published on Monday by Melbourne-based think tank the Grattan Institute found that two-thirds of retired Australians who rent in the private market are living in poverty, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over 70 per cent of retired single women and men who rent are living in poverty, the report said.

Data released by government agency the Productivity Commission at the end of January said that 37,779 Australians were experiencing persistent homelessness in 2023-2024, up from 30,306 people in 2019-2020.

Homelessness can expose people to violence and victimisation, result in long-term unemployment and lead to the development of chronic ill health. People experiencing homelessness have significantly higher rates of death and chronic illness when compared with the general population.

