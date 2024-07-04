Australian man arrested for randomly pushing woman onto rail tracks

Sydney, July 4 A man has been arrested in Melbourne after he pushed a female off the platform at one of the city's most bustling train stations, Australian Police said on Thursday.

According to a statement by Victoria Police, the incident took place at around 3.50 p.m. local time on Wednesday at Richmond Railway Station, reported Xinhua news agency.

A 64-year-old woman was pushed onto the train tracks, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday morning, police arrested the 54-year-old male Werribee offender in Southbank, who is now assisting officers with inquiries.

Earlier, police confirmed to local media that the man fled the scene after the incident occurred, while the related parties are not known to each other.

Richmond Railway Station stands close to Melbourne's central business district, serving as a major transit hub for commuters connecting various lines.

The incident caused delays for passengers at Richmond and neighboring stations during the peak hours of Wednesday evening.

The chaos was further exacerbated at 5.00 p.m. local time, when local service provider Metro Trains reported that all lines across Melbourne were delayed up to 25 minutes after police removed a trespasser from the Flinders Street area.

The delays were cleared approximately two hours later.

