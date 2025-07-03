Australian man dies after “extremely rare” bat virus bite

New Delhi, July 3 An Australian man in his 50s has died after being bitten by an “extremely rare” bat virus that caused rabies-like infection, according to health officials on Thursday.

The man from northern New South Wales (NSW) was bitten by Australian bat lyssavirus -- a close relative of the rabies virus -- “several” months ago, as per a statement from NSW Health. Although he received treatment at the time, it proved to be ineffective.

“We express our sincere condolences to the man’s family and friends for their tragic loss,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“While it is extremely rare to see a case of Australian bat lyssavirus, there is no effective treatment for it,” it added.

The man from northern New South Wales, who has not been identified, was this week listed as being in a “critical condition” in hospital.

Lyssavirus is transmitted from infected bats to humans when the virus in bat saliva enters the body through a bat bite or scratch. It is a close relative to the rabies virus, and the virus has been found in species of flying foxes, fruit bats, and insect-eating microbats.

The health officials said that an “investigation is underway to understand whether other exposures or factors played a role in his illness”.

This is not the first case of Lyssavirus in Australia. According to Keira Glasgow, a Director of Health Protection at NSW Health, “118 people required medical assessment after being bitten or scratched by bats in 2024”. The latest case, however, is the first confirmed case of the virus in NSW, and the fourth case in Australia.

“It is incredibly rare for the virus to transmit to humans, but once symptoms of lyssavirus start in people who are scratched or bitten by an infected bat, sadly there is no effective treatment,” she said.

Urging people “to not touch bats”, Glasgow urged people to assume that any bat in Australia could carry lyssavirus. This is why only trained, protected, and vaccinated wildlife handlers should interact with bats, she said.

“If you are bitten or scratched by a bat, urgent medical assessment is crucial. You will need to wash the wound thoroughly for 15 minutes right away with soap and water apply an antiseptic with anti-virus action, such as betadine, and allow it to dry. You will then require treatment with rabies immunoglobulin and rabies vaccine,” Glasgow added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor