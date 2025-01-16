Australian PM lauds Middle East ceasefire as constructive step towards peace

Canberra, Jan 16 Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire in the Middle East as a constructive step towards peace and stability.

Albanese said that the six-week ceasefire between Israel and Hamas marks the beginning of a "new chapter" for the Israeli and Palestinian people, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This agreement is a constructive step towards peace and stability in the region," he told reporters in Canberra.

He said that Australia's thoughts are with all the civilians killed, displaced and taken hostage in the conflict and the many humanitarian workers who lost their lives.

Albanese said that the Australian government would continue working with the international community towards a two-state solution with Israel and Palestine "living side by side in peace and security within internationally recognised borders" and continue supporting the urgent humanitarian needs of the people in Gaza.

The ceasefire agreement was brokered through weeks of negotiations in Doha by Qatar, Egypt, and the US.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani announced that 33 Israeli hostages would be released in the first 42-day phase, which could potentially evolve into a permanent ceasefire.

The initial release prioritises women, children, elderly individuals, and those who are ill or injured.

US President Joe Biden confirmed the crucial development on Wednesday at a briefing, saying "it is a very good afternoon now". He said: "Soon, the hostages will return home to their families."

Biden said that Israel would release Palestinian prisoners in return.

The US President said that during the first phase of the ceasefire deal, "Palestinians can return home to their neighbourhoods and humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip will increase".

During the ceasefire, Israeli forces are expected to withdraw from densely populated areas of Gaza to facilitate prisoner exchanges, the return of displaced individuals, and the retrieval of remains.

The conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, has resulted in devastating casualties.

Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed about 1,200 people and led to the abduction of approximately 250 individuals. Israel's subsequent offensive in Gaza has caused over 46,000 Palestinian deaths, as reported by the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

The ceasefire is scheduled to take effect on Sunday at 12:15 pm local time, subject to approval by Israel's Cabinet and Supreme Court.

