Australian police seize 41 kg of cocaine found in containers at Sydney port

Sydney, Feb 10 Australian police have seized more than 40 kg of cocaine found in refrigerated containers imported into Sydney.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said on Monday that about 41 kg of cocaine was found in the containers that arrived at Sydney's Port Botany from Chile and Belgium in January.

They said that officers have observed a recent drug import trend where cocaine is hidden by criminal syndicates in refrigerated containers used by legitimate businesses to import goods.

Once the container has arrived in Sydney, local members of the syndicates attempt to break into the docks or other storage areas to recover the drugs.

The AFP and ABF said in a joint statement that there has been a significant increase in the use of the tactic since April 2023 and that they are now actively targeting refrigerated containers arriving in Sydney.

They said that more than one tonne of cocaine has been seized in total from the containers since 2023, as well as tracking devices used by organised crime gangs to monitor and identify the containers.

"Both agencies hold grave concerns the practice will result in harm to the safety and security of innocent workers at the facilities where criminals try to retrieve drugs to then sell onto the community," the AFP and ABF said, Xinhua news agency reported.

AFP Detective Superintendent Peter Fogarty said that investigators would "follow every lead" to track the origins of the seized cocaine and are working with international partners to identify the crime syndicates.

Four men who have pleaded guilty to accessing refrigerated containers concealing cocaine over a separate incident will be sentenced by a court later in February.

Anyone convicted of importing a commercial quantity of more than two kg of cocaine into Australia faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

