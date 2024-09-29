Australian police seize around 50 kg of illicit drugs at Sydney Airport

Sydney, Sep 29 Two foreign nationals have been charged over two unrelated drug importations with around 50 kg of illicit drugs seized at Sydney Airport in 48 hours, according to a joint media release published by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) on Sunday.

The two drug importations involved 27 kg of cocaine and 21 kg of methamphetamine with a combined estimated street value of about $19.81 million, Xinhua news agency reported.

On September 21, ABF officers identified abnormalities in a Canadian-Ecuadorian dual national's visa application on the 41-year-old man's arrival at Sydney Airport and located 6 kg of cocaine concealed in his underpants after searching him.

AFP officers arrested the man who was later charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

On September 23, ABF officers located 28 suspicious packages in a US national man's two suitcases during a routine inspection on the man's arrival from Los Angeles. AFP officers seized the suitcases which allegedly contained 21 kg of cocaine and 21 kg of methamphetamine.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug. The offence also carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

