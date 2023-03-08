Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in Ahmedabad

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday arrived in Ahmedabad on a state visit to India.

The Australian Prime Minister who is on an official visit to India from March 8-11, was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Australian Prime Minister upon his arrival to India tweeted: "An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations."

Prior to Albanese's arrival in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India eagerly awaits the arrival of the Australian Prime Minister. PM Modi said he looks forward to productive deliberations to further India-Australia bilateral relations.

"India eagerly awaits your arrival! Looking forward to productive deliberations to further the India-Australia friendship. @AlboMP," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Albanese said that this trip demonstrates the commitment to deepen the links between the two countries, and to being a force for stability and growth in our region.

Albanese on Wednesday tweeted, "Today I'm bringing a delegation of ministers and business leaders to India. Australia and India have a rich friendship, underpinned by our common interests, our shared democratic values, the bonds between our people, and an affectionate but fierce sporting rivalry."

"At the kind invitation of Prime Minister @narendramodi, we will be visiting Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Trade with India presents Australian businesses and workers with tremendous opportunities for growth," he added.

According to an official release, the first in-person India-Australia Annual Summit will take place during Albanese's visit.

At the Annual Summit, leaders take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The summit lays the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The Summit was first held virtually on June 4, 2020, the release said.

The visit comes after a series of high-level engagements and an exchange of ministerial visits between the two sides in 2022 and in 2023. The last visit by an Australian PM (Malcolm Turnbull) to India was in 2017.

( With inputs from ANI )

