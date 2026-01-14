Australian state premier says footbridge used by Bondi Beach gunmen should be removed

Sydney, Jan 14 The premier of the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Wednesday that a footbridge used by the perpetrators of the terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach should be demolished.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said at a press conference in Sydney that his personal view is that the footbridge at the northern end of the iconic beach should be torn down, but said a final decision would be made by the local council.

"I would just hate it to be a ghoulish reminder or even exploited by reprehensible people in the future," Minns said.

Wednesday marked one month since 15 people were killed at Bondi Beach in Australia's most deadly mass shooting since 1996.

The footbridge that connects a major road to a park adjacent to Bondi Beach was used by the alleged gunmen during the attack that targeted an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Eastern Sydney's Waverley Council will on Thursday night hold a special meeting to consider removing the structure, Xinhua news agency reported.

It previously said in December that a final decision on the footbridge would require consultation with the Jewish community and the families of the victims.

"We can't allow one of the most beautiful places on Earth to be remembered forever and only as a place of horrible terrorism because it's so much more than that," Minns said on Wednesday.

Earlier on January 13, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had declared that a national day of mourning will be held on January 22 for the victims of the terror attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Flags will be flown at half mast in all government buildings around Australia on January 22 to honour the victims of the attack that targeted an event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at the iconic Bondi Beach on December 14., Albanese said at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra.

