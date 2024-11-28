Australian teenager dies from snake bite

Sydney, Nov 28 An Australian teenager died after being bitten by a venomous brown snake in the yard of his family home, local media reported on Thursday.

The 16-year-old was unaware of being bitten on the foot by the snake in his family yard in Wurdong Heights, a small town over 400 km north of Brisbane in the state of Queensland, on Monday until he walked inside and collapsed, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Australia's 9News network.

The teenager's family called an ambulance and rushed him to a nearby hospital in a life-threatening condition. He was later airlifted to a Brisbane hospital, where he was placed on life support and died late on Wednesday, local media quoted a friend of the family as saying.

Queensland Health advises people to call triple zero if being bitten by a snake and apply a bandage and splint to the bitten area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor