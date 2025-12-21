Australians honour victims of Bondi Beach terror attack at Jewish festival

Sydney [Australia], December 21 : Australia is observing a National Day of Reflection, honouring the victims of a devastating anti-semitic terror attack during a Jewish festival at Sydney's Bondi Beach last week, in which 15 people were killed and dozens wounded.

The commemorations come as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a comprehensive review into the nation's law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Al Jazeera reported.

The day of mourning began Sunday morning at the waterfront Bondi Pavilion. Indigenous leaders led a traditional smoking ceremony at the site, which has been transformed by an impromptu memorial for the 15 people killed. The victims were targeted while celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, as per Al Jazeera.

Throughout the country, flags are flying at half-mast on government buildings. A national minute of silence was scheduled for 6:47 pm (07:47 GMT), marking the exact moment the violence began on December 14.

As Sunday also marks the start of the eighth and final day of the Jewish festival Hanukkah, the festival of lights, authorities have invited the public to light a candle. The government described the gesture as "a quiet act of remembrance with family, friends or loved ones" for the victims of the attack, allegedly carried out by a father-son duo.

An evening memorial event at Bondi Beach will take place under a heavy police presence, including officers carrying long-arm firearms, police said in a statement.

The attack on December 14 was Australia's deadliest mass shooting since 1996, when an attacker killed 35 people in the state of Tasmania, as per Al Jazeera.

The authorities are investigating the shooting as an act of "terrorism" targeting Jews.

Authorities believe the attackers were inspired by ISIL (ISIS) and said the group's flags were found in the car the attackers took to Bondi.

While suspect Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene, his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, who was also shot and emerged from a coma on Tuesday, has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism. He remains in custody in the hospital.

Some 13 of those wounded at Bondi also remained in Sydney hospitals on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor