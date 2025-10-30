Australia's First Nations couture shines on Delhi runway

By Rishabh Mookherjee

New Delhi [India], October 30 : In a vibrant celebration of art, culture and collaboration, the Australian High Commission, in partnership with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), hosted a landmark fashion showcase in New Delhi on October 28.

The event marked the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an Indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, a Wonnarua woman and social enterprise leader.

Kirrikin's distinctive designs, translating hand-painted First Nations artworks into luxurious, contemporary fashion, brought the essence of Australia's Indigenous heritage to the Indian runway.

Designed in Australia and crafted in Noida, India, the label stands as a shining example of cross-cultural collaboration under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA).

The showcase drew an eclectic audience including diplomats, cultural representatives, and fashion industry leaders, all gathered to witness the confluence of fashion, art and heritage.

The evening's highlight also featured a soulful Didgeridoo performance by First Nations artists, evoking deep-rooted spiritual connections to land and culture.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green described the event as "a powerful celebration of the creativity, resilience, and cultural richness of Australia's First Nations peoples. Kirrikin's journey exemplifies the strength of trade and cultural exchange under the Australia-India partnership. We are proud to bring their designs to the runway in Delhi in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India."

Reflecting on the milestone, Kirrikin founder Amanda Healy said, "Celebrating this collaboration with the Australian High Commission and the Fashion Design Council of India is a proud moment for Kirrikin. Bringing First Nations fashion, art, and storytelling to India is an honour, and this showcase highlights the creativity and powerful voices of Indigenous Australian designers."

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi added, "Fashion has always been a bridge and this event is a true meeting of cultures."

Swati Dave, Chair of the Centre for Australia-India Relations, said, "The Centre for Australia-India Relations is committed to supporting First Nations businesses like Kirrikin to increase trade and investment with India, and we are proud to support this fashion showcase, celebrating First Nations creativity and entrepreneurship."

The event underscored the growing creative and cultural exchange between Australia and India, setting the tone for future collaborations celebrating diversity, sustainability and design innovation.

