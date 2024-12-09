Austria: Tibetan youth in Europe empowered to lead advocacy efforts at Vienna workshop

Vienna [Austria], December 9 : A three-day Tibetan Youth Leadership and Capacity Building Workshop, held in Vienna from December 6-8, 2024, focused on empowering young Tibetans in Europe to advocate for Tibet's rights and raise awareness about critical issues affecting their homeland.

According to a press release by the Central Tibetan Administration, the workshop, attended by 23 Tibetan youth from Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, aimed to equip them with the skills and knowledge necessary to advance Tibet advocacy in their communities and beyond.

The event was inaugurated by Representative Thinley Chukki from the Tibet Bureau in Geneva and Additional Secretary Tenzin Lekshay, the official spokesperson for the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

In her opening remarks, representative Chukki introduced the workshop's objectives, emphasising the importance of youth leadership in the global Tibetan movement. She expressed hope that the training would strengthen the capacity of young Tibetans to effectively advocate for their culture, identity, and rights.

Additional Secretary Tenzin Lekshay, in his keynote speech, highlighted the importance of a dual approach to advocacy. "While engaging policymakers is crucial, mobilising grassroots movements is equally vital. You must advocate not only to those in power but also to your peers, classmates, friends, and neighbours to inspire collective action," said Lekshay.

He underscored that advocacy should be both top-down and bottom-up, with campaigns involving a diverse range of stakeholders, from local communities to high-level officials.

The workshop provided participants with in-depth knowledge on several key issues facing Tibet. Presentations covered the Chinese government's policies in Tibet, the growing transnational aggression of the People's Republic of China (PRC), and the alarming spread of state-run residential schools in Tibet.

These schools are part of a broader effort by the Chinese government to assimilate Tibetan children, undermining their cultural and linguistic identity. Experts discussed how this system mirrors colonial tactics, aiming to erase Tibet's unique heritage.

On the first day, attendees were introduced to Tibet advocacy strategies, including the growing role of social media in shaping public opinion and advancing campaigns. The focus was on leveraging digital platforms to advocate for Tibet on a global scale, providing a modern tool to complement traditional grassroots advocacy.

On the second day, former Tibetan political prisoner Phuntsog Nyidron shared her harrowing personal experience of imprisonment and torture under Chinese authorities. Nyidron's testimony was a poignant reminder of the ongoing human rights abuses in Tibet and a powerful call for action to stop the persecution of Tibetans. Her story served as a compelling example of the real-life consequences of Tibet's political struggles.

The workshop also featured a special address from Kelsang Gyaltsen, the special envoy of the Dalai Lama, who spoke about the importance of understanding the political and social situation in China and its impact on Tibet. He emphasised that Tibet's struggle is not just about Tibetans but about global human rights issues, urging participants to view their advocacy efforts as part of a broader movement for justice and freedom.

