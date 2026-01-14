Austrian Ambassador Robert Zischg presents credentials to President Murmu

New Delhi [India], January 14 : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday received credentials from Robert Zischg the Austrian Ambassdor to India. The President also recieved the credentials of the envoys of Trinidad and Tobago and US at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking on this, Austrain Ambassador Zischg said, "I am honoured to have presented my credentials to the Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu. Austria and India share a longstanding and friendly relationship rooted in strong people-to-people ties and economic cooperation. During my tenure, I look forward to further strengthening Austria-India cooperation and working closely with Indian partners to deepen our bilateral engagement."

In a post on X, the Austrian embassy wrote, "Welcome Ambassador Zischg! Today, Ambassador Dr.Robert Zischg presented Letter of Credence, marking the official assumption of his duties. We look forward to further strengthening excellent bilateral relations between our two nations under his leadership."

Historically, diplomatic relations between India and Austria were established on 10 November 1949.

In 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger, during which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to zero tolerance for terrorism and strongly opposed any form of nuclear blackmail. Jaishankar also congratulated Meinl-Reisinger on her appointment.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict."

Jaishankar also visited Austria from 31 December 2022 to 03 January 2023.

Before this, Austrian Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg visited India from 19-21 March 2022.

