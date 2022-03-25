Austrian parliament bans RT broadcasting in country

The Austrian National Council, the lower house of the country's parliament, banned RT broadcasting in the country on Thursday.

"Russia Today is banned ...Thus, Austria implements the relevant part of the sanctions against Russia and prohibits Austrian network providers from broadcasting Russia Today. This is done in order to stop the spread of fake news about Russia's aggressive war in Ukraine," the council said in a statement . (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

