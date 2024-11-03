Austrian president to undergo operation
By IANS | Published: November 3, 2024 04:32 AM2024-11-03T04:32:29+5:302024-11-03T04:35:08+5:30
Vienna, Nov 3 Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is overseeing coalition talks after the country's September ...
Vienna, Nov 3 Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is overseeing coalition talks after the country's September general election, will undergo a routine operation in the next few days, his office said.
The 80-year-old, who has been Austrian President since 2017, "has been struggling with disc problems since the beginning of the year" and "will therefore undergo a routine operation on his intervertebral discs," his office said on social media platform X on Saturday.
His office added that Chancellor Karl Nehammer will represent Van der Bellen during his treatment and subsequent recovery, Xinhua news agency reported.
"I wish the Federal President a good course of treatment and a speedy recovery," Nehammer wrote on X.
Last week, Van der Bellen tasked Nehammer, also leader of the People's Party, with forming a coalition government despite the Freedom Party's victory in September's parliamentary election.
The Freedom Party has not been able to find coalition partners to govern.
--IANS
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app