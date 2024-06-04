Austria's first female chancellor dies at 74

Vienna, June 4 Austria's former chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, who led a caretaker government from June 2019 to January 2020, died on Monday.

Bierlein, Austria's first female chancellor, died "a few days before her 75th birthday, after a short but serious illness", the Constitutional Court of Austria said in a statement.

Bierlein served as the court's vice president from 2003 to 2018 and its president from February 2018 until she was appointed the federal chancellor in June 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

She led an interim government for seven months after her predecessor Sebastian Kurz's government collapsed due to a corruption scandal.

