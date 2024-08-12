Authors, academics write open letter on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, urge parliament to pass resolution against it

New Delhi [India], August 12 : A leading group of authors, academics, and eminent members of civil society have written an open letter voicing their profound concern about the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and urged the Indian parliament to pass a unanimous resolution condemning "this wave of communal violence".

The signatories, who include authors Amish Tripathi, Ashwin Sanghi, Abhishekh Banerjee, Rajeev Mantri and Smita Barooah and SC Advocate J Sai Deepak, said that they are deeply concerned about reports of escalating violence against the Hindu Community in Bangladesh.

"In recent days we have observed deeply troubling events, including the burning of an ISKCON centre in Meherpur, the vandalism of multiple Hindu temples across the country, and the dissemination of videos showing rioters celebrating the lynching of Hindus. Tragically, these acts of violence are neither isolated nor are they without precedent," the letter said

"The Hindu population in Bangladesh has historically endured repeated waves of persecution, which often intensify during periods of political instability. Since 1971, when 2.5 million Hindus were murdered by the Pakistani regime before the formation of Bangladesh, there has been an ongoing and systematic pogrom against Hindus. Reports indicate that there have been over 3,600 attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh since 2013," it added.

The letter said the current developments in Bangladesh have further destabilized the situation, "resulting in increased attacks on minority".

It called on the people to bring the matter to the attention of their elected representatives.

"We respectfully request your immediate intervention to bring this matter to the attention of your elected representatives, urging them to address this issue at the highest levels of government," the letter said.

"We, the undersigned, urge the Indian Parliament to pass a unanimous resolution recognizing the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and condemning this wave of communal violence. Collaborate with international bodies, such as the United Nations, to press the Bangladeshi authorities to take concrete steps to protect their Hindu minority and hold the perpetrators accountable. Advocate for the provision of humanitarian assistance and asylum options for Hindus fleeing persecution in Bangladesh" it added.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation after Sheikh Hasina tendered her resignation from the position of Prime Minister on August 5 in the wake of mounting protests. An interim government, headed by Professor Mohd. Younus, has since taken charge in Dhaka.

The letter said it is imperative that immediate action is taken to prevent further atrocities and to uphold the fundamental human rights of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

Earlier on Sunday as per reports large groups of the Hindu community in Bangladesh had staged protests in certain cities demanding safety for their lives and places of worship. Hindu groups also staged protests against violence against their community members in Bangladesh in cities like London and Toronto.

On August 8, while conveying his best wishes to Prof Muhammad Yunus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the "safety and protection" of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Hindus make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population and thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been trying to flee to neighbouring India to escape the violence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor