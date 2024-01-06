Automated face recognition system installed at Colombo airport to nab criminals

Colombo, Jan 6 An automated face recognition system has been installed at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to trace people accused of drug trafficking and other criminal activities, the Sri Lankan police said on Saturday.

The police said the system was set up as part of an operation launched recently to curb narcotics-related offenses and other organised criminal activities, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the police, the system, powered by advanced technology and artificial intelligence, will be used to arrest criminals who travel abroad using forged documents.

The police have launched a special operation to curb drug-related offenses and other criminal activities since December 17, 2023, with more than 25,000 people arrested.

