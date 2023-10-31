‘Avengers: Endgame’ director takes jab at Martin Scorsese touting Marvel films’ BO success

Los Angeles, Oct 31 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo, is playfully taking a jab at filmmaker Martin Scorsese after the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ director took a dig at Marvel films.

Martinweighed in on the transformation at the box office following the success of films based on comic books, reports Deadline.

“The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture,” Martintold GQ.

“Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those - that’s what movies are.”

Martincontinued, “They already think that. Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves.”

“And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

After Martin’s comments were picked up by the media, Joe made a TikTok reaction video that has now gone viral.

In the original clip, Martinis seen asking his dog named Oscar to “show me sadness.”

Joe then stitched the video and introduced his own dog whom he called “Box Office,” touting the results of Marvel films motivating moviegoers to go to the theater.

“His (dog) is named Oscar … that’s really cute … (meet) Box Office,” Jow says in the video.

