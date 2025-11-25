Aviation ministry says it is ensuring "seamless coordination" amid Ethiopia volcanic ash cloud scare

New Delhi [India], November 25 : The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday said that except for a few flights, operations remain smooth amid the Ethiopia volcano's ash cloud scare situation.

The Aviation Ministry said that the affected flights have been descended or rescheduled as a precaution.

"Following the 23 Nov volcanic eruption in Ethiopia and the eastward movement of the ash cloud, MoCAalong with ATC, IMD, airlines and international aviation agenciesis ensuring seamless coordination. AAI has issued the necessary NOTAM and all affected flights have been kept informed. Operations across India remain smooth, with only a few flights rerouted or descended as a precaution. There is no cause for concern at this moment. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide timely updates to ensure passenger safety," the statement said.

Meanwhile, seven international flights scheduled to operate between 1 am and 6 pm on Tuesday were cancelled after volcanic ash affected airspace conditions, as per sources.

Twelve other international flights during the same timeframe were also delayed as airlines modified operations in response to the ash-related disruption.

Both incoming and outgoing services were impacted, with carriers adjusting movements based on prevailing safety assessments.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia are likely to clear India's skies by 7:30 pm on Tuesday, marking the expected end of the disturbances reported across parts of the country.

The plume, which moved across northwest India on Monday and briefly disrupted flights, has since begun shifting towards China.

The ash mass had initially entered Gujarat on Monday before spreading overnight across regions including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab.

The eruption originated from Hayli Gubbi, a shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, which produced its first major activity in nearly 10,000 years and sent ash rising as high as 14 km.

The Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) reported that the explosive phase began around 8:30 am GMT, generating "a large ash plume moving toward northern India" even after the eruption eased.

