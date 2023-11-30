Avid Learning to amplify voices of cultural sustainability and environmental innovation at COP28

New Delhi, Nov 30 As India completes its G20 Presidency, it has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to sustainable energy solutions and climate action.

As the host nation, India stood as an exemplar, showcasing that the fight against climate change transcends borders and is a collective endeavour that demands action and dialogue.

Avid Learning, the cultural philanthropy arm of the Essar Group, is proud to participate at the global stage of COP28 -- United Nations Climate Change Conference -- scheduled from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City, Dubai.

Founded in 2009 by Madhu Ruia, Avid Learning has established itself as a pioneering and one of the leading arts and cultural programming platforms in the country.

The COP28 conference will be attended by heads of state, government officials, industry leaders, academics, and representatives from civil society organisations.

“At the prestigious COP28, Avid Learning proudly stands as a torchbearer for cultural sustainability and environmental innovation. Our commitment to leveraging the transformative power of arts and culture aligns with our vision for a greener future.

"We champion the fusion of culture and climate consciousness, amplifying marginalised voices while addressing pressing environmental concerns. At Avid Learning, we believe in the profound impact of art in fostering dialogue, raising awareness and driving action towards a more sustainable tomorrow," said Madhu Ruia, Chairperson, Avid Learning.

Avid Learning is presenting two programmes in the Green Zone at COP28 in line with the conference’s cross-cutting themes of technology and innovation, inclusion, frontline communities, and finance.

This special endeavour is the continued convergence of two of Avid Learning’s most acclaimed programming series: 'Sustainability Now' and 'Uncovering Urban Legacies'.

"I strongly believe in the power of arts to impact change. As environmental concerns continue to grow worldwide, we at Avid find it imperative to shed light on such issues and leverage our platform to educate and spread awareness through arts.

"In this respect, we launched the 'Sustainability Now' series in April 2020, a themed and targeted series of discussions aiming to convert audiences into change-makers, active catalysts, and custodians of a greener tomorrow.

"To date, we have presented around 60+ change-makers and speakers, curated 50+ programmes, and presented an illustrated children’s book," said Asad Lalljee, CEO of Avid Learning and Curator of Royal Opera House, Mumbai.

In 2021, Avid Learning conceptualised the 'Uncovering Urban Legacies' series, a captivating exploration of small yet unique communities and their profound cultural legacies that have historically, economically and socio-culturally shaped the vibrant trading port city of Mumbai.

This series has embarked on a journey to unravel the stories of eight diasporas and their intricate influence on the city's landscape. The most recent installment delved into the original inhabitants of the city, the Kolis.

Avid Learning has a long-established relationship with the vibrant city of Dubai and it eagerly anticipates the continuation of its collaboration with the cultural hub. The journey began in 2012 and extended into 2013 when Avid Learning sponsored and supported 'The Hatch', a screening room and centre created in the heart of the Art Dubai fair.

The dedicated space featured a rolling programme of artists' talks, presentations, and film and video screenings.

In 2018, Avid Learning facilitated a leading not-for-profit organisation to support the opening night of Taj Express, an internationally acclaimed cultural programme of Indian origin at the prestigious Dubai Opera House.

