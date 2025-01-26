Awami Action Committee announces protest rally in PoGB over electricity shortages, high taxation

Gilgit [PoGB], January 26 : The Awami Action Committee (AAC) has called for a major protest rally today at Ittehad Chowk in Gilgit to highlight a series of critical issues affecting the residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB).

The rally is set to draw attention to long-standing grievances related to electricity shortages, high taxation, trade restrictions, and the rising cost of living in the region, the Pamir Times reported.

A central focus of the protest will be the persistent hikes in electricity tariffs, which have led to prolonged power outages, severely impacting daily life for the local population.

According to Pamir Times, residents have long complained about the increasing cost of electricity and the frequent disruptions that affect both domestic and commercial activities.

The AAC has also raised alarm over the imposition of illegal toll taxes along the Karakoram Highway, deeming them an unjust financial burden on the people of PoGB.

The committee has also condemned the region's trade policies, particularly the actions of the Customs Department, which has blacklisted several local traders. This has resulted in significant obstacles for businesses, limiting economic growth and trade opportunities.

The AAC demands an immediate halt to such practices, arguing that they hinder the economic potential of the region, Pamir Times reported.

Additionally, the AAC has voiced concern over recent increases in utility tariffs and new taxes, which have placed additional financial strain on the people of PoGB.

The rally will also demand the restoration of the wheat subsidy, which the committee believes is crucial for maintaining food security in the region, as reported by Pamir Times.

Another issue that will be highlighted during the protest is the ongoing closure of schools, which has disrupted the education sector and further exacerbated the challenges faced by families in the region, as reported by Pamir Times.

The Awami Action Committee has called on the residents of PoGB to join the rally in solidarity, urging the government to address these urgent issues and ensure a better future for the people of the region.

