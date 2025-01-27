Awami Action Committee stages protest against challenges faced by PoGB residents

Gilgit [PoGB], January 27 : The Awami Action Committee (AAC) organised a protest at Itehad Chowk in Gilgit, raising their voices against a series of ongoing challenges faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan, Pamir Times reported.

The protest, attended by a large number of local residents, focused on pressing issues including soaring electricity bills and persistent power outages, which continue to create significant hardships for the community.

Protesters strongly criticized the authorities for failing to address the energy crisis, demanding immediate action to improve power supply and reduce electricity costs, Pamir Times report added.

Another major concern raised during the demonstration was the economic burden on locals due to the removal of subsidies on essential commodities, particularly wheat. The AAC called for the restoration of these subsidies to alleviate the financial strain on residents, Pamir Times reported.

The protest also highlighted illegal land encroachments and resource exploitation, urging the government to provide fair compensation to individuals displaced by large-scale projects such as the Diamer Bhasha Dam. Protesters demanded that local communities be properly compensated for their loss of land and livelihood, as reported by Pamir Times.

In addition, the AAC stressed the need to rationalise education fees in colleges and universities to make education more accessible for students. Local traders and youth also voiced their frustrations over policies restricting trade at the Sost port, calling for greater opportunities to engage in commerce, Pamir Times highlighted.

The AAC concluded the demonstration by urging the government to take swift and decisive action on these critical issues to improve the lives of PoGB residents.

