Awami League claims bodies found in drains, rivers, and streets across Bangladesh

Dhaka, Nov 20 Bangladesh’s Awami League party on Thursday alleged that under the 14-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, 4,177 murder cases were registered, with bodies found in drains, rivers, and streets across the country.

“Fifteen months have passed under 'usurper' Yunus. In the 14 months of this illegitimate government’s rule, Dhaka alone has seen 456 recorded murders, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police itself. From last September to this October, DMP registered an average of 33 murder cases per month. Nationwide, 4,177 murder cases were filed. And this is only the number of cases. There are many more killings that never became cases,” the Awami League posted on X.

“Human rights groups say 216 people were beaten to death across the country during this period. Police say crime has risen partly because 25 per cent of the looted weapons from August 5, including deadly ones, are still missing. After coming to power, Yunus released top criminals, and the police can’t control them,” it added.

Raising concerns over the spike in killings and the number of bodies recovered, the Awami League questioned how many criminals the police have arrested or even identified. It added that the rate is below 20 per cent, while police have already thrown hundreds of thousands of Awami League supporters and activists in jail solely for political dissent.

“False cases have become a business, and Yunus supporters are attacking their homes, burning them, vandalising them, and looting them. The law seems to apply only to Awami League workers,” the party stated.

Highlighting last year’s July demonstrations, the Awami League said, “Before the July militant attacks, the so-called anti-discrimination movement’s coordinators and their civil-society patrons sold big dreams. They claimed change was coming, that BBA graduates would run the country. They sang songs in groups to persuade ordinary people that they were the better alternative, that they were the brave sons of the nation.”

The party alleged that those “brave sons” and their chosen rulers, Yunus and Law Advisor to the interim government Asif Nazrul, are now killing people and dumping bodies in rivers and drains.

“Ordinary people are crying day and night, while the ‘BBA alternative’ crowd is relaxing in luxury cars, new apartments, and with crores in their bank accounts. And the civil society figures seem to have been silenced with advisory posts, government roles, and money. Otherwise we haven’t seen this kind of silence from them in the past 15 years,” the Awami League noted.

