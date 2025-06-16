Awami League leader dies in custody, 25th incident in Yunus-led Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 16 Another leader of Bangladesh's Awami League has died in prison custody, becoming the latest victim of custodial death under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime.

With the party leader Saidur Rahman Sujan's death, the number of Awami League members who have lost their lives in prison custody under suspicious and brutal circumstances across the country has reached 25, local media reported.

Sujan was reportedly brought dead to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Sunday.

"He was taken to the jail hospital immediately and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 12:30 p.m.," said Md Farouk, in charge of the DMCH police outpost.

The authorities of the Central Jail at Keraniganj claimed that the Awami League leader died by suicide.

The latest victim, Sujan, was the Organising Secretary of Dhaka North District Swechchhasebak League and former Chairman of the Birulia Union Parishad in Savar.

However, the family members and the Awami League alleged that Sujan was subjected to abuse while in custody. His brother expressed doubt over the official statement and demanded a proper investigation, local media reported.

According to a report by the Bangladeshi media outlet, The Daily Republic, the Yunus administration has created history by filing over 80,000 cases against the Awami League leaders and activists and unnamed persons, arresting more than 3,60,000 people in 10 months, and putting at least 1,37,000 party leaders in prison without trial.

The report further suggested that another Awami League leader named Ali Azgar died during Eid on June 7 at the Central Jail in Keraniganj, Dhaka.

The family members alleged that Ali Azgar was subjected to brutal abuse while in custody by the authorities, who drove him to death by denying him medical treatment when he was seriously ill.

Furthermore, the Awami League condemned and protested the systematic persecution and killing of its leaders and activists.

In a statement issued late Sunday, the party expressed concern and outrage at the continuous and horrific acts of torture and violence being committed by the "illegal, fascist Yunus regime" against its leaders and activists -- both in custody and across the country.

Condemning the custodial deaths of the party leaders, the Awami League demanded an immediate judicial investigation and punishment for those responsible.

"We are witnessing firsthand the collapse of public safety in Bangladesh. Every day, the media reports new cases of murder, rape, extortion, land grabbing, theft, robbery, and violent crime. Meanwhile, the unconstitutional and illegitimate Yunus government is actively working to alienate Awami League members from their own homeland, treating them as enemies," the statement added.

The Awami League said that its members are being subjected to inhumane torture by "agents of this extremist regime."

The party further claimed that the number of deaths in custody is steadily rising as detainees are tortured to death without trial under false, politically motivated charges.

"Despite being illegally detained, we hoped our people would at least be safe from physical harm in custody. But even that hope has now turned into horror. To date, at least 25 Awami League leaders and activists have died in prison custody under suspicious and brutal circumstances," the Awami League stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor