Awkward moment: Trump criticises Trudeau over Russia's G7 expulsion with Canadian PM Carney by his side

Washington [US], June 17 : US President Donald Trump set the tone at the G7 Summit and publicly humiliated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to a post by Marc Nixon on X.

Trump stated that removing Russia from the G7 (then G8) was a "very big mistake," claiming it made life more complicated and that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "very insulted" by the decision.

Trump - unprompted, and with Carney at his side - complained that the G7 "used to be the G8" until "Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in."

Trump reiterated his long-standing view on Russia's expulsion from the G7, saying, "The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia in, and I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were President four years ago, but it didn't work out that way."

He further elaborated on the consequences of that decision, saying, "They threw Russia out, which I claimed was a very big mistake, even though I wasn't in politics then. I was very loud about it. It was a mistake in that you spend so much time talking about Russia, and he's no longer at the table, so it makes life more complicated."

Trump stated that "Russia should never have been kicked out of G7" and doubled down on tariffs. He also brushed aside Carney's proposals, saying "they're good" but asserted "mine are better", adding "we'll see what we can do."

Trump's comments were met with awkwardness from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who stood beside him during the press conference. Carney's government had previously expressed concerns about Trump's stance on Russia.

Discussing Russia's place in the G7, Trump said, "I'm not saying he should at this point, because too much water has gone over the dam, maybe. But it was a big mistake. Obama didn't want him, and the head of your country, the proud head of your country didn't want him."

He went on to say, "This was a big mistake. You wouldn't have that war. You know, you have your enemy at the table. I don't even consider him, he wasn't really an enemy at that time. There was no concept. If I were president, this war would have never happened."

Trump further reinforced his belief by saying, "But likewise, if he were a member of what was called the G8 at that time, it was always the G8, you wouldn't have a war right now."

Speaking again about Russia, Trump said, "Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else. He doesn't want to talk."

Describing Putin's reaction to being expelled from the G8, Trump concluded, "Because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8, as I would be, as you would be, as anybody would be. He was very insulted. And, I mean, he was thrown out by Trudeau, who convinced one or two people, along with Obama. He was thrown out. And he's not a happy person about it, I can tell you that. He doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out. And I agree with him."

Trump blamed Carney's predecessor, Justin Trudeau for the move, Trudeau was not in power at the time. In March 2014, Trudeau was just over a year into his time as the head of Canada's Liberal Party. And at the time, Canada's government was led by the Conservative Party of Canada and prime minister Stephen Harper. Trudeau would not become prime minister until November 2015.

Carney stood and watched as Trump continued speaking and taking questions from reporters. Russia was suspended from the G8 in 2014 due to its annexation of Crimea. Trump has repeatedly expressed support for Russia's readmission, despite opposition from other G7 leaders.

Trump reinforced his stance on global leadership, criticizing Russia's exclusion from the group and outlining his position on trade, tariffs, and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

On the topic of trade and collaboration, Trump said, "I appreciate it, and we've developed a very good relationship, and we're going to be talking about trade and many other things, and we have a whole group of people, some traders and some other people. I see my top economy people, but we have a very talented group of people, and you do too, and I know they've worked together very well. I look forward to that."

Shifting focus to trade, Trump outlined his expectations: "And other than that, I think we're going to accomplish a lot, and I expect to. And I think our primary focus will be trade and trade with Canada, and I'm sure we can work something out."

Carney has been keen to ink a deal with Trump on trade and security, and for the US president to drop his punishing tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum and the auto industry. Trump imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, sparking reciprocal measures from the Canadian government.

He then explained the key differences in trade strategy, stating, "It's not so much holding up. I think we have different concepts. I have a tariff concept. Mark has a different concept, which is something that some people like. But we are going to see if we can get to the bottom of it today."

Trump's tariffs campaign has rattled markets and unsettled the global trade outlook, with Canadian leaders vowing to raise the issue in every meeting with Trump. Relations between the US and Canada have been strained, with Trump threatening to impose further tariffs and even suggesting the possibility of annexing Canada.

Reinforcing his stance, Trump said, "I'm a tariff person. I've always been a tariff. It's simple, it's easy, it's precise, and it just goes very quickly. And I think Mark has a more complex idea, but also very good. So we're going to look at both, and we're going to see what we're going to come out with something, hopefully."

When asked about the possibility of a deal, Trump responded, "Yeah, it's achievable. Both parties have to agree, yeah, sure."

Turning attention to the situation in the Middle East, Trump addressed Iran's position: "They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before. I had 60 days, and they had 60 days, and on the 61st day I said, we don't have a deal. They have to make a deal. And it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war."

He added a cautionary note: "And they should talk, and they should talk immediately before it's too late."

He also commented on America's support to Israel, stating, "We've always supported Israel. We have for a long period of time, strongly. And Israel is doing very well right now."

Addressing the possibility of China joining the group, Trump said, "Why not have China at the G8? Why not have China here, the biggest economy in the world, after the United States? Well, it's not a bad idea. I don't mind that."

Clarifying further, he added, "If somebody wants to suggest China coming in, I think we suggest. But you want to have people that you can talk to, you know. They don't talk to you."

The G7 summit highlighted the challenges faced by US allies in dealing with Trump's unconventional approach to diplomacy. European diplomats have expressed concerns about Trump's influence on US foreign policy, particularly regarding trade and Russia.

The G7, or Group of Seven, is an informal organisation that includes the world's seven wealthiest democracies.

It was founded in 1975 when France hosted the first meeting.

The current members are the UK, the United States, Japan, France, Germany, Canada and Italy. The European Union is also represented.

Each year, the leaders meet for a summit, where they discuss pressing economic and geopolitical issues of the day and coordinate policy actions.

Topics can range from trade to the environment to nuclear safety.

Since the first summit in France, hosting duties have rotated between member countries. This is Canada's seventh time as host.

