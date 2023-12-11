AWS India's interim head Vaishali Kasture quits, 2nd top exec to leave this year

New Delhi, Dec 11 Amazon Web Services (AWS) India and South Asia's interim country head for commercial business, Vaishali Kasture, has quit the company, the media report said on Monday.

Kasture resigned from her role seven months after taking over from former president of commercial business Puneet Chandok, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

Two country heads of AWS India have left less than a year after the company announced ambitious plans to invest $12.7 billion in building cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030 and contribute over $23 billion to the country's GDP by 2030.

Chandok unexpectedly left the company to take a prominent position at Microsoft India.

Kasture, who joined Amazon roughly five years ago, was appointed interim leader of commercial business for AWS India and South Asia in June. However, the reason for her departure is unknown.

Until two weeks ago, Kasture was positive about the growth prospects and momentum of AWS in India.

"Our total planned investments in India will be more than $16.4 billion or 1.36 lakh crore by 2030, and we expect this to contribute $23 billion to India’s GDP by then," Kasture wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"In addition to investments in infrastructure and services, we are also investing in people and skilling and AWS has trained over four million people in India through various education and training programmes," she added.

