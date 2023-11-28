Axiom Space goes all-in on AWS as it prepares to launch ISS successor

Las Vegas, Nov 28 US private space habitat company Axiom Space has moved its enterprise IT operations to Amazon Web Services (AWS), as it aims to provide its engineers, ground operations, and business development teams the terrestrial cloud infrastructure for its next-generation commercial space station, Axiom Station.

Axiom Space and AWS will continue to collaborate on validating cloud-based hardware and software capable of supporting in-space workloads.

Axiom Space and AWS are also collaborating on the development and demonstration of in-space cybersecurity solutions that set the foundation for operating a cybersecure Axiom Station, they said in a statement late on Monday.

“We remain excited to collaborate with AWS on advancing the state of the art of cloud infrastructure on-orbit as we build a multi-cloud and multi-user environment for our future space station customers,” said Christian Maender, EVP of Space Commercialization for Axiom Space.

The construction of the Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, is underway. Axiom Space is preparing for a 2026 launch of the first section of its next-generation platform that will operate in low-Earth orbit.

Axiom Space and AWS worked together to integrate and operate an AWS Snowcone device on the International Space Station as part of the Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) in April 2022.

“Axiom Space is using AWS’s global infrastructure and a broad and deep portfolio of cloud services to deliver revolutionary solutions to the space industry,” said Dave Levy, AWS vice president, worldwide public sector.

“We are proud to support Axiom Space’s vision to incorporate advanced cloud-based technology into future missions supporting on-orbit research, scientific discovery, and space exploration,” he added.

Axiom Space operates end-to-end missions to the International Space Station while developing its successor, Axiom Station.

