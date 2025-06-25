Axiom Space lifts off: Journey of India's human space flight, says Shubanshu Shukla

New Delhi, June 25 IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who began his historic mission to become the first from India to reach the International Space Station on Wednesday, said it's the journey of India's human space flight.

After 41 years, India will have an astronaut in space. Shukla will be the second Indian in space after Rakesh Sharma's flight in 1984.

"This is not my journey alone, but I am carrying the Indian flag with me, and this is the journey of India's human space flight," Shukla said, onboard the flight.

“Liftoff for #Ax4. The #Ax4 crew is on its way to the space station,” said the US-based Axiom Space, which has, in collaboration with NASA and SpaceX, organised the mission.

“Liftoff of Ax-4!” added SpaceX.

Shukla’s flight launched at 2.31 a.m. EDT ( noon IST) from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The lift-off comes after being deferred at least six times.

“India is returning to space, Jai Hind,” Shukla wrote on X, just before the launch of the mission.

“After 41 years, India's flag will fly in space again,” he added.

Earlier, Shukla also penned an emotional note for his wife.

“Special thanks to Kamna for being the wonderful partner that you are. Without you none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would matter,” said Shukla, in a post on Instagram.

He also shared a photograph that shows them saying goodbye through opposite sides of a glass wall.

Shukla also thanked people “involved in this mission for their support”.

He is serving as the pilot of the mission alongside Commander Peggy Whitson of the US.

The other crew members include Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary, both serving as mission specialists. Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition.

Once aboard the ISS, Shukla will conduct pioneering experiments related to food and space nutrition and study the effects of microgravity and space radiation on edible microalgae -- a nutrient-rich, high-potential food source for future space missions.

