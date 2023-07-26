Axis Bank posts Rs 5,797 crore Q1 net

Chennai, July 26 Private sector Axis Bank closed the first quarter of FY24 with an after tax profit of Rs 5,797 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Axis Bank said for Q1FY24, it earned a total income of about Rs 30,644 crore (against Q1FY23's Rs 21,657 crore) and a net profit of Rs 5,797 crore (Rs.4,125 crore).

As on June 30, 2023, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 18,158 crore (Rs 21,036 crore on June 30, 2022) and the net NPA at Rs 3,703 crore (Rs 4,780 crore).

