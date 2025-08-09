Azerbaijan, Armenia sign historic peace deal at White House in Washington

Washington, Aug 9 Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a historic joint declaration for peace after decades of bitter conflict and significant loss of life as US President Donald Trump hosted both the leaders of the South Caucasus region in Washington, as confirmed by the White House.

“For more than 35 years, Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought a bitter conflict that resulted in tremendous suffering for both nations…Many tried to find a resolution… and they were unsuccessful. With this Accord, we’ve finally succeeded in making peace,” said Trump on Friday.

According to a statement by the White House, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also signed bilateral economic agreements with the US, unlocking the great potential of the South Caucasus region in trade, transit, energy, infrastructure, and technology, and creating new opportunities for the American people and businesses.

“It’s a day which will be remembered by the people of Azerbaijan with a feeling of pride and gratitude to President Trump… Within several months, he managed to put an end to conflicts in Asia, in Africa, and now in South Caucasus — what we could not achieve for more than 30 years… We will turn the page of standoff, confrontation, and bloodshed, and provide a bright and safe future for our children,” said President Aliyev.

Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan took to his social media stating that the peace deal would pave the way for peace, prosperity and development in the South Caucasus region.

“Today’s declaration signed by myself, President of Azerbaijan, and President Donald Trump who also witnessed this historic development gives confidence that we are opening a chapter of peace, prosperity, security and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus,” Pashinyan posted on X.

“While initiation of the peace treaty will pave the way to end the decades of conflict, opening of transport communications in the region, including TRIPP - Trump Road for Peace & Prosperity - will unlock strategic economic opportunities that will create long-term benefits,” the post added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor