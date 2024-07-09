Azm-e-Istehkam Operation: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan calls for rights protection in Balochistan, KP

Lahore [Pakistan], July 9 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has raised significant concerns regarding the recently announced Azm-e-Istehkam operation by the Pakistan Army and has called for the protection of the rights of the citizens. There is significant opposition to the military operation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Azm-e-Istehkam operation, launched under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration, represents a renewed effort in Pakistan's counter-terrorism strategy. It aims to eradicate extremism and terrorism, building on the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism initiated in 2014.

HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt stressed that the state must balance political considerations with security needs, urging Parliament to deliberate on the operation in a transparent manner.

The commission also highlighted that this measure should consider the concerns of the entire political spectrum to ensure comprehensive and fair implementation.

In a press statement, the HRCP said, "The state must not forget that such measures are as much political as they are security-driven. Accordingly, Parliament must deliberate on this operation carefully and transparently, taking into account the concerns of the entire political spectrum as far as possible."

A primary concern for HRCP is the potential adverse impact on ordinary citizens, especially those who were displaced by previous security operations and have yet to receive compensation or rehabilitation.

The commission warned against the use of this operation to justify enforced disappearances, internment centres, military courts, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, or custodial torture.

In regions such as Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is significant opposition to the Azm-e-Istehkam operation. Local populations, including Baloch and Pashtuns, perceive the initiative as a strategy influenced by external interests, particularly China, to exploit regional resources and target specific ethnic groups.

As the government moves forward with this operation, HRCP calls for a realistic approach that does not lose sight of the rights of all people affected.

The commission's statement underscores the need for a balanced and humane strategy to effectively counter militancy while upholding the fundamental rights of Pakistani citizens.

Meanwhile, a day before, locals and human rights activists staged a major rally at the Takhtbhai tehsil in the Mardan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The demonstrators opposed the Azm-e-Istehkam operation, Pakistan-based The Nation reported.

The protests were organized under the banner of "Amn Pasoon" (Peace Movement) and the demonstrators highlighted that the province survived the displacement caused by military actions. In addition, protesters also highlighted that the people in the province have been suffering from rampant and high inflation.

The leaders of the protest severely criticized the military operations of the Pakistani defence forces acting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They emphasized that Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been the centre for over 90 per cent of terror-related attacks and provinces rich in natural resources have been unfairly targeted.

According to The Nation, participants in the protest included members from various political parties, the Grand Awami Jirga, trader organisations, the Youth Parliament, peace councils, and representatives from the media and legal sectors.

Key speakers included former MNA Mian Nadir Shah Bacha, Awami National Party central council member Muhammad Ayub Khan Yousafzai, Jamaat-e-Islami Mardan District Amir Haji Ghulam Rasool, Grand Jirga convener Noman Yousaf, and Takhtbhai Traders Association President Haji Muzaffarullah Khan.

