Azmat Rind murdered in custody: Pakistan's campaign of terror in Balochistan exposed

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 13 : A man from Naseerabad district in Balochistan, Azmat Rind, was allegedly tortured to death while in custody of Pakistani forces and secretly buried without family consent, The Balochistan Post reported, citing the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

According to The Balochistan Post, BYC stated that Azmat Rind was forcibly disappeared on June 5, 2025, near the vegetable market in Dera Murad Jamali. Witnesses claimed he was taken in broad daylight by armed personnel. The committee alleged that Rind was subjected to severe physical torture during his illegal detention, leading to his death.

On July 9, nearly five weeks after his disappearance, family members were reportedly informed by Pakistani military personnel that Azmat had died in custody, The Balochistan Post said. However, BYC alleged that his body was secretly buried at an undisclosed location in Chhatar, Naseerabad, without informing the family or allowing them to perform final rites in accordance with Islamic and Baloch customs.

The Balochistan Post reported that BYC condemned the incident as part of an ongoing campaign of violence and enforced disappearances targeting the Baloch population. The group demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the case, as well as broader scrutiny into the systematic pattern of extrajudicial killings in the region.

The alleged custodial killing of Azmat Rind follows a series of similar incidents in Balochistan. On June 10, another man, Nawab s/o Noor Bakhsh, reportedly died under torture after being detained in Rodkan, Kolwah, and transferred to a military camp in Jirk. His body was later recovered bearing marks of electric shock and severe abuse, The Balochistan Post stated.

In May, three young men from Turbat's Dank area were also reportedly killed in custody. Authorities allegedly buried them without shrouds in a local cemetery, denying families access to their remains. The Balochistan Post noted that when relatives attempted to exhume the bodies in protest, police forces allegedly used violence to disperse them.

The Balochistan Post emphasised that these incidents point to a deepening crisis of human rights violations in Balochistan.

