B Vanlalvawna appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Cambodia

New Delhi [India], September 26 : B Vanlalvawna has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

The 1998 batch Indian Foreign Service officer is presently the Joint Secretary in the Ministry.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Prior to this appointment, Devyani Uttam Khobragade was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Cambodia.

