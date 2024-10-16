Backing Trudeau's unsubstantiated attacks, UK asks India to cooperate with Canada's legal process

London, Oct 16 A day after the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Keir Starmer, his counterpart from the United Kingdom, the UK Foreign Office on Wednesday stated that the Indian government's cooperation with Canada’s legal process is the "right next step".

"We are in contact with our Canadian partners about the serious developments outlined in the independent investigations in Canada. The UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. Respect for sovereignty and the rule of law is essential," said a spokesperson of the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

"The Government of India's cooperation with Canada's legal process is the right next step," the statement added.

Trudeau had dialled Starmer after India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced its decision to withdraw its High Commissioner and "other targeted diplomats and officials" from Canada citing the Canadian PM's continued hostility towards India.

According to a statement issued by his office after the phone call, Trudeau had held discussions with the UK PM on "recent developments related to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India".

"The leaders discussed the need to ensure the safety and security of their citizens and the importance of upholding and respecting the rule of law. Prime Minister Trudeau underscored Canada’s continued interest in cooperation with India to address this serious matter," it added further.

Both the UK and Canada are part of the so-called intelligence sharing Five Eyes alliance which also includes the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

The Canadian government has been emphasising over the last few days that it will discuss the current standoff with its Five Eyes partners.

India has dismissed Ottawa's assertions as "preposterous imputations", accusing the Trudeau Government for "consciously" providing space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada.

"The Government of India strongly rejects these preposterous imputations and ascribes them to the political agenda of the Trudeau Government that is centered around vote bank politics," read a strongly-worded statement issued by the MEA on Monday.

"Since Prime Minister Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Government of India, despite many requests from our side. This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains," it added.

With Hindu temples in Canada being constantly vandalised with hateful graffiti by Khalistani goons in Canada and Hindu-Canadians also repeatedly targeted, India has time and again made it clear that any further deterioration in bilateral ties would eventually result in a big loss for Canada.

