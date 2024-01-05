Baloch activist calls court's silence on rearrest of PTM chief "joke with constitution and law"

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch on Friday termed the court's silence on the rearrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen a "joke with the constitution and the law." She stated that Pashteen was arrested in front of the prison despite the High Court's order to release him, calling it the "height of fascism."

In a post shared on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "After the release of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, the abduction-like arrest in front of the jail is the height of fascism. For those who say that why are you disappointed with the courts, it is a request to them that when the courts fail to provide justice to the people, then disappointment with the courts is a thousand sins better. The order to release Manzoor Pashteen came from the High Court, but to trample the court order and re-arrest it and the courts are silent on it is a joke with the constitution and the law."

After being granted post-arrest bail on Tuesday, PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen was re-arrested and taken to an undisclosed location.

Manzoor Pashteen expressed his frustration on social media, stating that court orders were not accepted, jail rules were manipulated, and the existence of a normal state was only on paper. He stressed that "brutal colonial rule" still continues in Pakistan.

Taking to X, Pashteen stated, "Despite the release orders of #ManzoorPashteen he was again arrested by deep state & taken away to undisclosed location. Court orders are not accepted, jail rules are twisted & normal state exists only on papers. Brutal colonial rule continue in Pakistan. #WhereIsManzoorPashteen."

On Tuesday, a sessions court in Islamabad approved the post-arrest bail of Manzoor Pashteen in a case lodged at the Tarnol police station, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

After completing the judicial remand, the Islamabad police presented the PTM chief before the senior civil judge Shabbir Bhatti's court, where the court, after hearing the argument, approved the post-arrest bail of Pashteen. The court asked him to submit a surety bond of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 5000 against the bail.

According to details, Pashteen was arrested for breaching a ban stopping his entry into Balochistan. The police claimed that PTM chief was arrested after a vehicle of officers was fired at in Balochistan. However, the PTM accused the law enforcers of firing at Pashteen's vehicle, according to The Express Tribune report.

Manzoor Pashteen, who founded PTM in 2014, advocates for the rights of Pashtuns, who are affected by Pakistan's war against the Taliban and its local affiliate, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The PTM has also been raising its voice for the Baloch, who have been facing similar atrocities at the hands of the security agencies.

Earlier in December, Pashtuns in Pakistan held protests against the detention of the chairman of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Manzoor Pashteen. The protesters in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces had blocked the roads to raise their protest against the arrest of Pashtun leader and human rights activist.

