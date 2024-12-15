Baloch activist calls for 'immediate action' to secure release of missing teacher

Balochistan [Pakistan], December 15 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has called on human rights organisations to take immediate action following the 'disappearance' of Master Fareed Ahmed, a respected teacher from Nushki, Balochistan.

Ahmed has been missing for two months, creating a profound impact on his family, students, and the education system in the region.

Sharing a post on X, Baloch stated, "Master Fareed Ahmed, a respected teacher from Nushki, Balochistan, has been missing for two months. His absence is a devastating loss for his family, his students, and the already struggling education system in #Balochistan."

"His family will protest tomorrow, for his safe release. We urge human rights organizations to take immediate action to ensure his release," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Baloch has condemned the closure of Bolan Medical College and hostel, calling it an "attack on education and an attempt to militarize academic spaces in Balochistan."

Mahrang Baloch called on people to join the rally from Bolan Medical College to Balochistan Assembly to defend the students' right to education. She said that Baloch students already face forced abductions, profiling and state oppression.

Meanwhile, highlighting the issue of enforced disappearances in Pakistan, she said that five Baloch people have been forcibly abducted in Karachi, adding that Baloch people have been raising demands for their right to live and exist without fear in their own homeland.

In a post on X, Mahrang Baloch stated, "What could be more devastating for a Nation than the daily enforced disappearances of its students? In Karachi, Miraj Shad, Doda Elahi, Ghamshad Baloch, Muzammil, and Ismail have been abducted. Doda Elahi and Ghamshad Baloch, who were previously abducted and forced to abandon their studies after release, had recently resumed their education but have been abducted again."

"Meanwhile, three brothersIrshad, Mureed, and Mehboob Balochwere forcibly disappeared from Mungochar, Kalat. Their families are protesting, blocking the main RCD highway, demanding their release. On this Human Rights Day, the Baloch people are not only seeking justicethey are demanding the right to live and exist without fear in their own homeland, from a state that has denied them their very humanity," she added.

The students were taken into custody at around 1 am (local time) on Monday from Karachi's Hassan Square area and their whereabouts remain unknown, The Balochistan Post reported.

These ongoing incidents of enforced disappearances have led to human rights violations by the Pakistan armed forces.

