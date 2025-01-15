Baloch activist calls for unity against alleged state atrocities in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 15 : Baloch Yakjehti Committee central organiser, Mahrang Baloch, called for Baloch unity in the face of what she described as "repressive state policies" and ongoing atrocities in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

While addressing a gathering in Bolan's Mach, Baloch condemned the Pakistani state's alleged actions against the Baloch people, highlighting the widespread human rights violations she claims are taking place in the region.

"Simply put, the Baloch people cannot live freely in their homeland," Mahrang Baloch stated, emphasizing the systemic repression that affects not just men, but women and children as well.

She accused the state of perpetrating forced displacement, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings, and highlighted the discovery of mass graves across the region. She spoke about mutilated bodies, showing signs of severe torture, which she said were discarded in remote areas as a form of intimidation, The Balochistan Post reported.

The activist criticized the exploitation of Balochistan's natural resources by the Pakistani state, arguing that military outposts are being established in the region to further suppress the Baloch people. According to Baloch, the absence of basic rights like freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly demonstrates the oppressive system the Baloch face.

Mahrang Baloch warned that anyone in Balochistan who dares to challenge the actions of the state faces imprisonment or even worse. She said, "The state cloaks these actions in the guise of security and legal justification, yet they fundamentally contradict principles of justice and humanity." The activist pointed out that Balochistan is the only region where entire families can vanish without a trace.

Calling for action, Baloch urged greater participation in the upcoming January 25 event in Dalbandin, terming it crucial for highlighting the Baloch cause and exposing alleged state-led atrocities, The Balochistan Post reported. The BYC has declared January 25 as "Baloch Genocide Memorial Day," seeking international recognition for what it describes as a "Baloch genocide" under Pakistan's policies in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor