Baloch activist calls for unity against Pakistani repression

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 18 : Baloch rights activist Sibghat Abdul Haq Baloch urged the Baloch community to unite and raise voice against the Baloch Genocide and continue their struggle against the Pakistani state, regardless of the repression and suppression getting more severe by the day, a statement released by the Baloch rights organization Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) reported.

In a post on 'X' the BYC stated "Sibghat Abdul Haq Baloch's message to the Baloch Nation is ahead of the Baloch Raaji Muchi. He appeals to each one of us to join the struggle against barbarism and Baloch genocide, no matter how tough it becomes. In the midst of genocide and suppression, nations are meant to fight and unite. The only guarantors of our survival are our courage and determination."

In a video message released before the Baloch National Gathering, Sibghat Abdul Haq Baloch said, "The day of Baloch Raaji Muchi has been called by the Baloch Yakjehti committee. So on July 28, everyone, from all walks of life must unite and show the enemy (the Pakistani state) that the Baloch are united and stand strong. On that day, we will discuss and raise voices for all the issues being faced by the Baloch people and form a plan for the resolution of these issues."

Haq, in his message, further elaborated on the various issues faced by the Baloch community and stated that "The biggest issues currently faced by Balochistan today are, the ongoing Baloch genocide, enforced disappearance of Baloch individuals, the closure of our borders, the poor condition of our farmers, the severe unemployment of our fishermen community, rampant drugs supply chains spoiling our youth, the uncontrolled actions of death squads unleashed on the Baloch community, and the biggest one of them, is the handover of Balochistan to China under the guise of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)."

He further explained that China is trying to take control of Balochistan similar to what it had done with Sri Lanka. "Our land resources are being loaded in trucks and sent to Punjab province and several Baloch are being killed disguised as road accidents all these are just forms of Baloch Genocide and it is high time that we unite against the genocide that has been inflicted by the Pakistani state on our people" He added.

In a post on 'X,' prominent Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch stated, "Beyond the artificial and unnatural tribal, class, regional, religious, linguistic, gender, border, party, group interests, and divisions created by all colonial mentality and conspiratorial ambitions on Baloch nation, Baloch society and Baloch land. It is the national duty of every Baloch to prove their Balochism by ensuring their participation in Gwadar on July 28".

"If Baloch community and Baloch land are to be saved, then they have no other option but to wake up and take the field. We have time to unite and prove ourselves as a living nation and tell the whole world that the Baloch will no longer tolerate genocide on their land," she said.

"Baloch Raji Machi is a historic and golden opportunity to put aside all the divisions and conspiracies and unite as one nation, " she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor