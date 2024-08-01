Baloch activist expresses concern over atrocities by Pakistan security forces in Balochistan

Hague [Netherlands], August 1 : Jamal Baloch, a Baloch activist from PAANK, raised concerns over the Pakistani security forces targeting the peaceful protesters in Balochistan and the surge in atrocities committed on Baloch people.

The activist was speaking in front of the International Court of Justice in Netherlands.

The situation in Balochistan has seen Pakistani security forces detain several peaceful protesters from Hub, Chowki, and Karachi who were demonstrating against the "brutality of the administration". Internet services and shops have also been shut down for the last several days.

In a post on X, on Wednesday, PAANK, the Baloch national human rights department, shared the speech of one of its media coordinators, who was speaking in front of the International Court of Justice in Netherlands.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1818722279066681544

Media coordinator Jamal Baloch said that Pakistani forces have been targeting innocent civilians in Balochistan for 75 years.

"In front of the International Court of Justice, there has been a long-standing demand for justice for Balochistan. For 75 years, Pakistani forces have been targeting innocent civilians in Balochistan, killing them barbarically, attacking and burning down houses, and reducing hundreds of villages to ashes. Yet, no justice has been seen for the people of Balochistan," he said in the video.

Jamal also mentioned about the recent crackdown on peaceful protesters by security forces.

"Against these atrocities, a national gathering was organized where thousands were prepared to unite and demand justice, and to raise their voices against the Baloch genocide. However, Pakistani forces began a crackdown against these peaceful demonstrators" Jamal added.

Jamal stressed that it has been announced that the sit-in will continue until justice is served, regardless of the cost. The international community is called upon to listen to these voices that are currently under attack.

Over the past five days, a large number of people have been killed by Pakistani forces, with direct shootings being reported. Many injuries have been sustained, and thousands have been forcibly disappeared. Just two days ago, peaceful protesters were run over by military vehicles driven by Pakistani forces, resulting in heart-wrenching scenes, he emphasised.

Moreover, Jamal said that hundreds of injuries were inflicted, and assistance to the injured was prevented by Pakistani forces, with medical help being denied.

He further highlighted that justice for Balochistan will continue despite atrocities by Pakistan Security forces.

The political landscape of Balochistan is defined by both separatist aspirations and demands for greater autonomy within Pakistan.

Baloch nationalist groups argue that the region's resources should mainly benefit the local population and that they should have greater control over their governance. Conversely, the Pakistani government has focused on suppressing insurgency, which has intensified local discontent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor