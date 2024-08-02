Baloch activist Maharang alleges brutalities by state on peaceful protesters

Quetta [Pakistan], August 2 : Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch said that the Pakistani state has been using brutal force to suppress the resistance of the Baloch nation and has been inflicting brutalities on peaceful participants of the Baloch Raaji Muchi across Balochistan.

Despite the army's violence inflicted on them, the resistance amongst the Baloch community against the State has stood strong, Mahrang Baloch said while addressing a gathering on Thursday.

"On July 28, the state used its full power to stop the Baloch Raaji Muchi, martyred, injured, and arrested people. They attacked us with baton charges, tear gas was thrown, blocked highways of the entire Balochistan, and they blocked networks and the internet, but despite this, thousands of people came to Raaji Muchi and today even on the fifth day these people are still in this sit-in. This state does not know anything about the mood and traditions of Baloch, there is no tradition of bowing down to the powerful in Baloch".

She also clarified that the Baloch community will not accept any compensation for the losses they had suffered during the Baloch Raaji Muchi.

She said, "Today, I am clarifying an important point in front of everyone that those who are saying that compensation should be taken for the blood of Baloch children who were martyred in Baloch Raaji Muchi, we tell them categorically that the blood of our martyrs is not so cheap. We don't want to take compensation for the blood of our martyrs and we will not insult Baloch national martyrs by taking compensation. The compensation of our national martyrs is this resistance struggle and our national goal. We will neither take compensation for the blood of our children who were martyred in Baloch Raji Machi nor will we allow anyone to do so. The reward for the blood of our national martyrs is not five million rupees but continuous, resistance struggle, national unity and national goal".

Mahrang Baloch also added that the members of the Baloch community who were injured during attacks on Baloch Raji Machi's caravans will not be treated at state expenses. Instead, all the injured will be treated with donations gathered by the Baloch people.

She further mentioned, "Baloch people, this struggle is a patient and long struggle, for which Jihad is necessary and victory in it will be of strong morale and spirit dedicated to sacrifice. We are sure to fight this state at every step and carry forward this struggle and victory will be ours."

