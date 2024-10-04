Baloch activist Sammul Baloch appeals to world leaders for action against oppression in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], October 4, : During the ongoing 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Sammul Baloch, representing the Baloch National Movement (BNM), condemned Pakistan for its severe human rights violations in Balochistan. Her speech detailed the ongoing repression and called for international attention and urgent action to address the situation.

Sammul Baloch highlighted the widespread practice of enforced disappearances, where thousands of Baloch citizens have been abducted by Pakistan's security forces, with their whereabouts still unknown. She referenced data from Paank, a Baloch human rights organisation, reporting that between January 2024 and June 2024, 269 individualsmen, women, and childrenwere abducted. Additionally, 25 people were extrajudicially killed, and 160 were subjected to torture.

These enforced disappearances in Balochistan are not isolated incidents; they reflect a broader campaign against dissent. Baloch activists allege that the military and intelligence agencies are orchestrating these abductions to suppress calls for autonomy. This situation instills fear in local communities and further erodes trust in state institutions.

Sammul Baloch also discussed how these acts are part of a systematic effort by the Pakistani state to undermine the Baloch nation's struggle for self-determination. The use of military force, targeted killings, and intimidation tactics are not isolated events but part of an ongoing campaign aimed at silencing Baloch voices. She pointed out that the state's actions target not only political activists but also civilians, creating an atmosphere of fear and oppression in Balochistan.

Despite the overwhelming evidence of these violations, Sammul Baloch expressed concern over the lack of international response. She emphasised the failure of global institutions to take meaningful action regarding the Baloch crisis, noting that these human rights abuses, which amount to genocide, have been largely ignored by the international community. "The world's inaction is a grave injustice to the Baloch nation," she stated, highlighting the urgent need for accountability.

In concluding her address, Sammul Baloch called upon the United Nations and the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions in Balochistan. She urged the UN General Assembly to pass a second resolution addressing Pakistan's systematic oppression of the Baloch nation and to support the establishment of a free and sovereign Baloch state. She stressed that such steps are crucial in addressing the ongoing atrocities and ensuring that the Baloch people's right to self-determination is upheld.

The ongoing repression in Balochistan underscores the state's reluctance to confront the unchecked power of its military forces. While the world watches, Pakistan's empty promises of justice stand in stark contrast to the grim reality on the ground.

Sammul Baloch's speech illuminated the serious human rights situation in Balochistan, calling for immediate intervention to protect the Baloch nation from continued violence and oppression. She asserted that the Baloch struggle is not merely a regional issue, but a matter of global human rights and justice.

