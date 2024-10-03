Baloch activist sheds light on haunting reality of enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], October 3 : Jamal Baloch, Media Coordinator of Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), discussed the issues of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan on the sidelines of the 57th session of the Human Rights Council.

Baloch stated, "Pakistani forces have always dealt with our people with brutality, barbarism, and atrocities to silence us. I am one of the unfortunate victims of enforced disappearances. For some, it might be difficult to understand what they have not experienced. But for me, enforced disappearances are a tragedy that will follow me for the rest of my life. Many see photographs of the disappeared hanging somewhere, their families raising their voices for themthese images tell a story of people who have been forcibly taken away."

He further expressed, "For me, these images become an imagined reality. They come out of those frames, and I envision them being tortured and humiliated in Pakistani torture cells. It is hard for me to explain this, and I do not want to delve into the horrific details of what occurs in these cells, as it is traumatic for me to revisit those memories, and it would also be distressing for you to hear."

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan are not isolated incidents; they are part of a larger crackdown on dissent. Baloch activists accuse the military and intelligence agencies of orchestrating these abductions to suppress demands for autonomy. The impact extends beyond the victims, instilling fear in local communities and further eroding trust in state institutions.

Baloch continued, "I vividly see every single frame hanging in Balochistan, where people are being tortured at this moment. There are young people and students among them. Just two days ago, five students, as young as 13 years old, were forcibly disappeared. They are minors who deserve to be in school, not subjected to abduction."

The ongoing repression in Balochistan highlights the state's reluctance to confront the unchecked power of its military forces. While the world watches, Pakistan's empty promises of justice stand in stark contrast to the grim reality on the ground.

He reflected on his personal experience, stating, "Pakistani forces engage in this inhuman practice in Balochistan every single day; it has become routine. When I was 13 years old, I witnessed my father being picked up right in front of me. Imagine being a 13-year-old boy, helplessly watching as armed forces dragged your father into their vehicle. Then, at 17, I was forcibly disappeared simply for speaking out about human rights, for refusing to accept the injustices happening in my neighborhood."

Baloch also spoke about the plight of the Baloch people, noting that what was once a majority has now become a minority due to the occupation by Pakistan, which the people have resisted. He concluded his statement, saying, "They have risen against the occupation of Pakistan and the exploitation occurring in Balochistan. Pakistan continually attempts to conceal one crime while committing another. In all the situations unfolding in Balochistan, those fighting for justice are treated as criminals, kept in the dungeons of Pakistani torture cells."

