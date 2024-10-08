Baloch activist slams Pakistan over "gross human rights violations", demands accountability

Quetta [Pakistan], October 8 : Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has brought to light a disturbing incident of state-sponsored harassment and human rights abuses in Pakistan, which further underscores state's systematic oppression of the Baloch people,

In a detailed post on X, Baloch recounted her traumatic experience at Karachi Airport, where she and her companions were subjected to unjust detainment, physical harassment, and intimidation by Pakistan's state intelligence agencies, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Sindh Police.

Baloch, who was recently named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the internationally renowned TIME magazine, was scheduled to attend an event in New York.

Despite following all required procedures at Jinnah International Airport and holding a valid US visa, Baloch was unjustly prevented from boarding her flight. She described how an FIA officer refused to provide an explanation for blocking her departure and detained her at the airport for five hours without any legal justification.

Press Conference Respected Members of the Press, I stand before you today to share the gross violations of the basic human rights of the Baloch people in this state. As many of you are aware, last night at Karachi Airport and in its vicinity, state intelligence agencies, the… pic.twitter.com/5buIiDsjAY — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) October 8, 2024

Even after being finally allowed to leave the airport, Baloch and her companions, including activist Sammi Deen Baloch, were ambushed by state intelligence officers and the Sindh Police.

In a brazen act of intimidation, the officers stopped their car, assaulted their driver, and subjected the women to invasive searches, verbal abuse, and severe harassment. Baloch's passport, mobile phone, and car keys were confiscated, and the women were left stranded late at night, fearing for their safety.

Baloch's account paints a damning picture of Pakistan's state institutions, which continue to use fear, intimidation, and violence to silence dissent, especially when it comes to Baloch activists who dare to speak out against the ongoing atrocities in Balochistan.

"This inhumane treatment clearly demonstrates that the state of Pakistan has deprived us of even the most basic right to live," Baloch asserted, expressing the sheer indignity of being treated worse than animals.

Her ordeal reflects the broader repression faced by the Baloch people, who for decades have endured violence, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings at the hands of the Pakistani state.

The episode raises serious questions about the lack of accountability for Pakistan's human rights abuses, particularly in the conflict-ridden region of Balochistan. While Baloch was targeted for her international recognition and activism, her story is a microcosm of the everyday struggles faced by ordinary Baloch people.

The Pakistani state's attempt to muzzle Baloch voices has become a defining characteristic of its repressive governance. Despite holding a valid invitation from an international organization, Baloch was detained and harassedhighlighting Pakistan's blatant disregard for international norms and human rights.

