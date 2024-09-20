Baloch activist urges global action against exploitation, human rights violations by Pakistan

Geneva [Switzerland], September 20 : During the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council's general debate, Faheem Baloch, coordinator of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), a Baloch rights organization, addressed ongoing atrocities, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of resources by the Pakistani armed forces.

Baloch stated, "Today, I present the case of Balochistan, which remains an information black hole regarding human rights violations. I stand before you to shed light on the continued exploitation of Balochistan's rich resources by powerful external forces."

He emphasised, "For decades, Balochistan's natural resources have been plundered without the consent of its people."

Highlighting China's involvement, he noted, "Projects like the Saindak Gold Project and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serve the interests of Pakistan and China, extracting minerals and wealth while leaving the local population in poverty and forcing them to migrate along the CPEC route under the guise of security."

In contrast to Pakistan's claims of development and prosperity in Balochistan, the reality tells a different story. Gwadar, a focal point of CPEC, suffers from severe infrastructure deficiencies. Basic necessities, such as clean drinking water and reliable electricity, remain elusive amid scorching temperatures.

Local fishermen, reliant on the sea for their livelihoods for centuries, face harassment and restrictions, while non-Baloch individuals are favored in local job appointments.

Baloch further remarked, "Thousands of Indigenous Baloch people have been compelled to migrate to neighboring countries. Now, a Canadian company, Barrick Gold, has joined this unholy alliance, further stripping Balochistan of its resources. This exploitation is not only an economic injustice but also a violation of the fundamental rights of the Baloch people. They have been denied their rightful ownership and voice regarding their land and have been pushed aside."

This crisis has persisted for over twenty years, impacting students, activists, journalists, and politicians. The ongoing turmoil is exacerbated by severe distress among families, especially women and the elderly, who endure great suffering over the fate of their missing relatives.

He concluded by urging, "It is time for the world to recognize these injustices and demand that the people of Balochistan be granted the power and authority to determine their own future."

