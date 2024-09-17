Baloch activists call for unity against China-Pakistan alliance at 5th International Conference

Geneva [Switzerland], September 17 : Baloch activists gathered in Geneva for the 5th International Conference of the Baloch National Movement and highlighted human rights abuses perpetrated by Pakistan and China and called for international attention and action.

Hammal Baloch, a central committee member of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), said that through the event, they want to show the world the real face of Pakistan.

"Through the event we want to show the world the real face of Pakistan. Pakistan often attempts to portray Balochistan in a positive light, showcasing it as a region where infrastructure is developing and prosperity is flourishing. However, mainstream media is entirely banned there. Consequently, the Baloch National Movement strives to utilise every international platform available each year to project the voice of Balochistan to the global audience."

Emphasising the severity of the crisis in Balochistan. Hammal further said, "A genocide is occurring in Balochistan. It's not just that people are being killed; rather, there is a genocide of everything. The education system is being destroyed, and culturally, people are being eradicated. Gwadar is being fenced off. Efforts are being made to prevent democratic voices from being raised there."

Outlining the key objectives and outcomes of the conference, Naseem Baloch, Chairperson of the Baloch National Movement, said that their primary aim is to unite these diverse groups in a coordinated effort to achieve liberation from Pakistan and China's control.

He said, "Today's conference focused on the policies of China and Pakistan, and we were joined by representatives from Sindhi, Kashmiri, Pashtun, and Uyghur communities. We addressed crucial issues such as the struggles for autonomy in Sindhudesh, Pashtunistan, and East Turkistan. Our primary aim is to unite these diverse groups in a coordinated effort to challenge the China-Pakistan alliance and swiftly achieve liberation from their control."

Highlighting the conference's crucial role in addressing human rights abuses, Faheem Baloch, Coordinator for the Baloch National Movement's Foreign Affairs Department, stated, "The primary goal of this conference was to bring to light the human rights violations committed by Pakistan and China. The speakers offered valuable insights and focused on the specific challenges faced by Baloch women. We are hopeful that such events will not only persist but also become more impactful and effective in the future."

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) is a political organisation advocating for the rights and autonomy of the Baloch people, an ethnic group primarily residing in the Balochistan region. The movement seeks greater political and economic autonomy for Balochistan, often citing historical grievances, marginalisation, and the exploitation of natural resources in the region.

The BNM aims to address issues such as the lack of development, human rights abuses, and political suppression faced by the Baloch community. Its goals include achieving self-determination and preserving Baloch cultural identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor