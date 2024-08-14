Baloch activists criticise killing of Baloch officer Zakir Baloch, blame Pakistan security apparatus for targeting Balochis

Shaal (Balochistan) [Pakistan], August 14 : The Baloch caravan of protests moved to the city of Shaal in Mashtung as thousands of people participated in the successful gathering called in the name of those killed during the staging of the National Gathering on July 28. The activists and people at the rally vowed to stand strong against state oppression and brutality.

Baloch Yakhjeti Committe (BYC) said, "The ongoing state brutality in Balochistan can only be defeated by public resistance. The full participation of the public in this meeting made it clear that they are continuing their struggle on a conscious basis until the end of this oppression.

The people gathered also protested the killing of Deputy commissioner Zakir Baloch in Mastung district. Zakir Baloch's vehicle was target by gunmen and in the firefight he was killed.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) distanced itself from the killing of Zakir Baloch. In a statement issued on Tuesday, BLA spokesperson clarified that Zakir Baloch was not on the group's target list. The spokesperson accused the Pakistani military and the provincial government of attempting to implicate the BLA in the attack , Balochistan Post reported.

The BYC in its statement said,"The killings of Zakir Baloch and Satara Shabbir are part of a series of bloodbaths in Balochistan that have been going on for the past seven decades, and have been directly implicated by forces that have been involved in the daily killing of Baloch youths, from dumping mutilated bodies to fake encounters. They are killing them."

"Currently, Balochistan is going through a humanitarian tragedy, and the Baloch nation is facing complete genocide. The Baloch Solidarity Committee appeals to the United Nations, including human rights organizations, to play an urgent role to stop this genocide and save the lives of millions of people," BYC added.

Leading Baloch Activist Mahrang said that the Baloch were being targeted for simply being Balochis.

"I strongly condemn the killing of Zakir Baloch and stand in solidarity with his family during this difficult time. Baloch society has been turned into a slaughterhouse where our educated youth are being murdered on a daily basis. The value of our youth's lives and their blood has been reduced to such an extent that we are handed the bodies of our young people every day. Each day brings new mourning to our homes. The situation has deteriorated to the point where neither position, profession, nor any other factor is considered before taking the life of a Baloch youth. Simply having "Baloch" in their name is enough to warrant their execution," she said in a statement posted on X.

The Baloch protest rallies against the alleged killings of its cadre during the National Gathering will continue across the province.

