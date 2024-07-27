Baloch advocacy group accuses Pakistani security forces of harsh repression ahead of national gathering

Gwadar [Pakistan], July 27 : Pakistani security forces have escalated their crackdown to suppress organizers and volunteers ahead of the 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' (Baloch National Gathering), scheduled for July 28 in Gwadar. The heightened crackdown has sparked outrage and calls for resistance from Baloch activists.

In a recent update on social media platform X, the Baloch Yakjeti Committee (BYC), a human rights advocacy group, reported a violent confrontation involving Pakistani forces. According to the BYC, the military fired upon a convoy travelling from Quetta to Mastung, where participants were en route to the Baloch National Gathering.

"The state's murderous army fired directly at the Quetta convoy going to participate in the Baloch Raji Machi at Mastung. The Baloch Solidarity Committee appeals to the entire Baloch nation that people from all over Balochistan should leave their homes and march towards Gwadar. Wherever there is an attempt to stop it, shut down the entire Balochistan by staging a dharna," the BYC stated.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1817184832478118039

In another post, the BYC accused state forces of extreme measures, "State forces have lost their minds and are running wild and crazy. Just now in Mastung, the genocidal force F.C. fired indiscriminately, injuring many innocent participants of the national gathering. They are brutally suppressing the peaceful participants of the #BalochNationalGathering."

The BYC reported that hundreds of civilians have been forcibly abducted, and mobile and network services have been blocked as part of the crackdown. The organization condemned these actions as crimes against humanity and called for international attention.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1817188916224459245

The escalating crackdown includes raids on homes, arbitrary detentions, and severe restrictions on communications. These measures have been condemned by the BYC as a blatant attempt to stifle peaceful participation in the Baloch National Gathering.

As the gathering approaches, the situation in Gwadar and surrounding areas remains tense. The Baloch National Gathering aims to unite Baloch leaders and supporters to advocate for their rights and discuss their aspirations for self-determination. The event is seen as a critical platform for addressing grievances and formulating future strategies.

