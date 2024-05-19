Baloch American Congress expresses strong opposition to Gwadar fencing

Washington, DC [US], May 19 : The Baloch American Congress (BAC) condemned the occupation of Gwadar by Pakistan and China, calling it a violation of international law and the rights of the Baloch nation.

Numerous organizations affiliated with the Baloch community are amplifying their message and increasing awareness regarding the fencing of Gwadar on various social media platforms.

In their recent statement on platform X, the BAC condemned the occupation of Gwadar by Pakistan and China, framing it as a violation of international law and the rights of the Baloch nation.

Gwadar, a strategically important port city in Balochistan, has been a focal point of controversy due to development projects led by Pakistan and China.

The BAC asserted that this occupation infringes upon the sovereignty of the Baloch people and called for global condemnation of the injustice.

The Baloch American Congress stated, "The occupation of Gwadar by Pakistan and China is a violation of international law and the rights of the Baloch nation. It's time for the world to condemn this injustice and support the Baloch people's struggle for sovereignty".

Based in Washington, DC, BAC is an organization to promote the cause of the Baloch national struggle for the right to self-determination.

https://x.com/bacongress/status/1791877814787924048?s=46&t=nbusnwoIYo9hUrDuoWfhwQ

The fencing around the city of Gwadar has been a subject of controversy and concern, particularly among some Baloch groups who see it as part of broader issues related to land rights, development projects, and autonomy in the region.

Recently, Mahrang Baloch, a prominent voice advocating for Baloch rights and sovereignty, also made a significant appearance at a recent conference centered around the contentious issue of Gwadar fencing.

Baloch, known for her articulate advocacy and unwavering commitment to the Baloch cause, delivered a compelling address during the conference.

She articulated the concerns of the Baloch community regarding the fencing initiative, emphasizing its potential ramifications on local livelihoods, land ownership, and the broader struggle for autonomy and self-determination.

Mahrang also confronted authorities, who reportedly barred several participants from entering the conference on Gwadar fencing.

