Baloch American Congress President alleges systemic corruption in Balochistan, pays tribute to rights activist Mama Qadeer Baloch

Washington, DC [US], December 22 : Tara Chand, President of the Baloch American Congress (BAC), has issued a sharp condemnation of the Balochistan provincial administration, alleging systemic corruption and lack of democratic legitimacy, while also paying tribute to veteran human rights activist Mama Qadeer Baloch following his death.

In a post on X, Chand described the current Balochistan government as "imposed" and claimed it was a product of Pakistan's secret agencies rather than a mandate of the people. He alleged that ministers, advisers and officials were handpicked through appointments, leading to what he termed widespread corruption across all levels of governance.

According to Chand, public development funds meant for the people of Balochistan are being openly misappropriated, while jobs are allegedly sold through bribery and recruitment processes remain corrupt. He claimed that essential public services have collapsed, stating that hospitals exist only in name due to the absence of doctors, and that many children are unable to attend school because of a lack of functioning schools or teachers. He further alleged that the province does not have a meaningful budget and that whatever limited funds are allocated are looted by officials seeking favour with security agencies rather than serving the public.

Calling on the people of Balochistan to protest, Chand urged citizens to expose members of what he termed the "imposed government" before the international community. He also appealed to global institutions and watchdog organisations to prepare a comprehensive report on corruption in the province.

In a separate post on X, Chand paid tribute to Mama Qadeer Baloch, a prominent figure in Balochistan's human rights movement, who passed away due to ill health. Describing him as an inseparable part of the painful history of Balochistan, Chand said that while Mama Qadeer is no longer physically present, his ideas, sacrifices and lifelong struggle would remain etched in the collective memory of the Baloch people.

Mama Qadeer Baloch rose to prominence after his son, Jalil Reki, was allegedly forcibly abducted by Pakistani intelligence agencies, later killed, and his body dumped. Chand said this personal tragedy transformed Mama Qadeer into a leading voice for thousands of families of forcibly disappeared persons in Balochistan.

For years, Mama Qadeer led what was described as a historic and peaceful movement, including long protest marches from Quetta to Karachi and from Karachi to Islamabad, to draw attention to the issue of enforced disappearances. Under his leadership, a long-running protest camp in Quetta became a symbol of resistance, where families of the disappeared, including women, children and elderly parents, gathered to voice their demands for justice, stated the post on X.

Chand stated that through Mama Qadeer's efforts, international attention was drawn to the plight of the Baloch people and their demand for the recovery of loved ones allegedly taken by Pakistani security forces. He added that Mama Qadeer's struggle demonstrated the resilience and determination of the Baloch people to pursue their rights through peaceful resistance.

Ultimately, Chand said the Baloch nation salutes the courage, sacrifices and lifelong struggle of Mama Qadeer Baloch, asserting that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

